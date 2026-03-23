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Jaffar Express service between Quetta-Peshawar temporarily halted

Jaffar Express service between Quetta-Peshawar temporarily halted
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Summary The Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar is canceled on March 23 due to unavoidable circumstances. Full refunds will be provided, and service resumes March 24.

(Web Desk) – The Jaffar Express train service from Quetta to Peshawar has been canceled for March 23, with tickets fully refundable, railway authorities announced.

Officials said the train from Peshawar to Quetta was also canceled, terminating its journey at Jacobabad. The suspension is due to unavoidable circumstances and will last for one day only.

Railway authorities assured affected passengers that full refunds will be provided to avoid any financial inconvenience.

The train service is expected to resume normal operations from March 24.
 

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