Jaffar Express service between Quetta-Peshawar temporarily halted

(Web Desk) – The Jaffar Express train service from Quetta to Peshawar has been canceled for March 23, with tickets fully refundable, railway authorities announced.

Officials said the train from Peshawar to Quetta was also canceled, terminating its journey at Jacobabad. The suspension is due to unavoidable circumstances and will last for one day only.

Railway authorities assured affected passengers that full refunds will be provided to avoid any financial inconvenience.

The train service is expected to resume normal operations from March 24.

