Ishaq Dar vows strong defense of Pakistan's borders on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will defend its geographical borders at all costs.

In his special message on Pakistan Day, Ishaq Dar said that today is an important day in Pakistan’s history, adding that Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned the creation of a great state.

He stated that Pakistan remains determined to safeguard its geographical boundaries, adding that the nation salutes its martyrs and veterans.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to the complete elimination of terrorism and noted that positive results of the austerity policy are beginning to emerge.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country today with national enthusiasm and spirit.