No one can look at Pakistan with ill intent, says Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, stated that March 23 is a day of renewed commitment for the Muslim Ummah in Pakistan.

In a message marking the 86th Pakistan Day, he said the resolution laid the foundation for an Islamic democratic Pakistan. He emphasized that the two-nation theory is the basis of Pakistan and that implementing the system of Quran and Sunnah represents the true spirit of the resolution.

Hafiz Naeem further highlighted that Pakistan is now a nuclear power and asserted that no oppressive force in the world can look at Pakistan with ill intent.

