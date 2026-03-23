Sindh CM calls for national unity amid regional tensions

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of national unity amid rising regional tensions, calling on citizens to stand firmly with Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid alongside Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi and cabinet members, Murad Ali Shah urged Muslim countries to work toward ending the climate of war. He highlighted that under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army continues its fight against terrorism.

The chief minister praised the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in realizing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party, under President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, continued to pursue national progress. He stressed that following Quaid-e-Azam’s principles is essential for the country’s development.

Murad Ali Shah also reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to public welfare, highlighting the need to educate the younger generation about Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals. He said that ensuring Pakistan’s economic and social stability remains a top priority.

He further noted that the Sindh Assembly had passed the Pakistan Resolution and that the province played a leading role in the country’s creation.

He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s nuclear program with strengthening Pakistan and warned that enemies cannot view the country with ill intent.

