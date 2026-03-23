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Governor Hashmi pledges to collaborate with CM Murad for Sindh's development

Governor Hashmi pledges to collaborate with CM Murad for Sindh's development
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Summary Sindh Governor Hashmi vows to work with CM Murad Ali Shah for provincial development, stresses judiciary handles Imran Khan’s release, and highlights value-based politics.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi affirmed that he will work alongside Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to promote the development and prosperity of the province while respecting the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid with the chief minister and cabinet members, Hashmi emphasized that the release of PTI founder Imran Khan is a matter for the courts, not the government. “If the judiciary considers him innocent, they may grant relief. We cannot interfere in judicial matters,” he said.

Hashmi highlighted that his focus is on value-based politics, not power. He expressed pride in his association with the founder of Pakistan’s prominent political party.

The governor also praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that his political efforts strengthen Pakistan.

Earlier, Governor Nihal Hashmi and CM Murad Ali Shah, along with their cabinet members, paid tribute at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.
 

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