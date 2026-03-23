Sohail Afridi launches massive tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi formally launched the “Ehsaas Shajar Campaign” by planting a sapling at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Sohail Afridi said that a historic and record-breaking tree plantation drive has been initiated on the occasion of Pakistan Day and Eid, adding that the government has set a target of planting one million saplings in a single day, while the public is also actively participating in the campaign at their own level.

He further stated that due to the initiatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, there has been a significant increase in the forest area of the province.

He added that they are serious about protecting the environment, the future, and upcoming generations, and practical measures are being taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that in view of environmental challenges, the promotion and protection of forests has become inevitable.