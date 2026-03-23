Bilawal Bhutto meets Larkana Mayor, reviews city development projects

NAUDERO (Dunya News) - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Faryal Talpur, met with Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar at the Nodiru Bhutto House.

During the meeting, Mayor Anwar Luhar extended Eid greetings to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

The Mayor briefed the PPP leadership on ongoing development projects in the city. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed satisfaction with Mayor Anwar Luhar’s performance, emphasizing that local representatives should work day and night to provide services to the public.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Assembly member Jameel Soomro.