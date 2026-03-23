Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan will not tolerate aggression from neighbouring countries: High Commissioner Dr. Faisal

Pakistan will not tolerate aggression from neighbouring countries: High Commissioner Dr. Faisal
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the UK reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks peace but will not tolerate aggression from neighboring countries, while also highlighting national unity, diaspora achievements

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Muhammad Faisal, said that Pakistan will not tolerate any form of aggression from neighboring countries, while reiterating the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at a simple yet dignified ceremony at Pakistan House in London on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he hoisted the national flag in the presence of officials from the High Commission, as well as British, Pakistani, and media representatives. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister were also read during the event.

In his keynote address, Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan Day is a tribute to the founders who united the Muslims of the subcontinent to establish an independent nation where they could live freely according to their traditions and values.

He emphasized that while Pakistan has always pursued peace and stability in the region, it would firmly respond to any aggression from neighboring countries. He added that the Pakistani nation has consistently shown resilience and courage despite facing challenges.

The High Commissioner also stated that, in line with directives from the country’s leadership, the Pakistan High Commission in London is implementing austerity measures without compromising its efficiency or performance.

He praised the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, noting their achievements across various sectors as a source of national pride.

Dr. Faisal further expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral, and political support for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

 

Browse Topics
Britain (UK) Pakistan

Related News

PM Shehbaz extends Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iranian president
Bilawal Bhutto meets Larkana mayor, reviews city development projects
Sohail Afridi launches massive tree plantation drive
PM bans use of high-octane fuel in government vehicles amid austerity drive
Featured

Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day amid austerity due to Gulf war

Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz