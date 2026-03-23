Pakistan will not tolerate aggression from neighbouring countries: High Commissioner Dr. Faisal

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Muhammad Faisal, said that Pakistan will not tolerate any form of aggression from neighboring countries, while reiterating the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at a simple yet dignified ceremony at Pakistan House in London on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he hoisted the national flag in the presence of officials from the High Commission, as well as British, Pakistani, and media representatives. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister were also read during the event.

In his keynote address, Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan Day is a tribute to the founders who united the Muslims of the subcontinent to establish an independent nation where they could live freely according to their traditions and values.

He emphasized that while Pakistan has always pursued peace and stability in the region, it would firmly respond to any aggression from neighboring countries. He added that the Pakistani nation has consistently shown resilience and courage despite facing challenges.

The High Commissioner also stated that, in line with directives from the country’s leadership, the Pakistan High Commission in London is implementing austerity measures without compromising its efficiency or performance.

He praised the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, noting their achievements across various sectors as a source of national pride.

Dr. Faisal further expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral, and political support for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.