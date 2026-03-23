Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Li Qiang send Pakistan Day greetings

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to his Pakistani counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Xi Jinping praised Pakistan for consistently defending national sovereignty, freedom, territorial integrity, and dignity, while advancing national development and contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity. He expressed China’s joy over Pakistan’s developmental achievements as a close friend of the country.

The Chinese President highlighted that this year marks the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He emphasized strengthening traditional friendship, enhancing strategic coordination, and aligning developmental strategies between the two countries.

Xi Jinping added that he will work with Asif Ali Zardari to consolidate the Pak-China partnership and ensure mutual benefits for the peoples of both nations.

Additionally, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent Pakistan Day greetings to Shehbaz Sharif.