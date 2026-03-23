Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Li Qiang send Pakistan Day greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Li Qiang send Pakistan Day greetings
Updated on

Summary President Xi and Premier Li send Pakistan Day greetings, praising Pakistan’s sovereignty, development, and regional role while pledging strengthened bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to his Pakistani counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Xi Jinping praised Pakistan for consistently defending national sovereignty, freedom, territorial integrity, and dignity, while advancing national development and contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity. He expressed China’s joy over Pakistan’s developmental achievements as a close friend of the country.

The Chinese President highlighted that this year marks the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He emphasized strengthening traditional friendship, enhancing strategic coordination, and aligning developmental strategies between the two countries.

Xi Jinping added that he will work with Asif Ali Zardari to consolidate the Pak-China partnership and ensure mutual benefits for the peoples of both nations.

Additionally, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent Pakistan Day greetings to Shehbaz Sharif.

 

Browse Topics
US-China tensions Foreign office Prime Minister of Pakistan China Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

PM Shehbaz, Hamza's acquittal in money laundering case challenged in LHC
Pakistan will not tolerate aggression from neighbouring countries: High Commissioner Dr. Faisal
PM Shehbaz extends Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iranian president
Bilawal Bhutto meets Larkana mayor, reviews city development projects
Featured

Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day amid austerity due to Gulf war

Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz