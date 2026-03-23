Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action

ISLAMABAD (Adeel Warraich) – A significant diplomatic opening has emerged amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Donald Trump announcing a temporary halt to potential military strikes on Iranian power infrastructure, a move widely interpreted as a signal of de-escalation.

The development comes as Pakistan’s quiet but active diplomacy, in coordination with Türkiye and Egypt, gains recognition for helping reduce the risk of a broader regional conflict.

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan played a central role in backchannel communications over the past 48 hours, working closely with Ankara and Cairo to facilitate indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran. The objective of these efforts was to prevent further military escalation and create space for dialogue at a time when hostilities had entered a critical phase.

Diplomatic push

Pakistan’s leadership remained actively engaged throughout the process. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif maintained high-level diplomatic outreach, while Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir held strategic engagements with regional and international stakeholders. Officials familiar with the discussions said the focus extended beyond immediate de-escalation towards laying the groundwork for sustained regional stability.

Diplomatic observers noted that Pakistan adopted a balanced approach, maintaining communication channels with both the United States and Iran. This positioning allowed Islamabad to act as a credible intermediary at a time when direct engagement between the two sides remained limited.

Trump signals pause

In Washington, Trump said he had ordered a five-day postponement of any strikes targeting Iranian power plants, just hours before a self-imposed deadline that had raised fears of further escalation. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he described recent engagements with Iran as “very good and productive”, adding that discussions had centred on a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

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Trump also confirmed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner had held talks with Iranian officials and would continue negotiations. While he declined to name his counterparts in Tehran, he indicated that discussions were taking place with senior figures.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, led by Abbas Araqchi, acknowledged that “initiatives” were underway to reduce tensions, while insisting that Washington, as a party to the conflict, must be directly involved in any meaningful resolution.

War and markets

The conflict, which began on February 28, has resulted in more than 2,000 reported deaths and triggered widespread instability across global markets. Trump’s remarks had an immediate impact, with Brent crude prices briefly falling by around 13 per cent to below $100 a barrel before stabilising near $101.66. Global equities also rebounded, reflecting cautious optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

Despite the pause, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Israeli forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on infrastructure in Tehran, while Iranian authorities reported casualties in multiple cities, including Khorramabad and Bushehr. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned of retaliation, including potential strikes on Israeli infrastructure and facilities linked to US bases in the Gulf.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of concern. Iran has effectively restricted passage through the waterway, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Tehran has also threatened to mine Gulf routes if hostilities escalate further, raising fears of severe disruption to global energy supplies.

Regional stakes

Energy experts warn that targeting power infrastructure could have catastrophic consequences for Gulf states, where electricity is critical for desalination systems that supply the majority of drinking water. Countries such as Bahrain and Qatar rely entirely on desalinated water, while the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia depend heavily on similar systems.

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Analysts say the involvement of Pakistan, alongside Türkiye and Egypt, reflects a broader shift towards diplomatic conflict management led by regional powers. Egypt’s influence within the Arab world and Türkiye’s active regional engagement have complemented Pakistan’s ability to maintain ties with both Washington and Tehran.

International observers have increasingly acknowledged Islamabad’s role, noting that its calibrated diplomacy helped defuse tensions at a critical juncture. With communication channels now active and high-level contacts ongoing, the focus remains on whether these efforts can translate into a durable framework for reducing hostilities in an increasingly fragile region.