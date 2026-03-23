Burj Khalifa lights up in Pakistan flag colors on Pakistan Day

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was illuminated with the Pakistani national flag to mark Pakistan Day.

According to details, the iconic tower displayed a stunning light show at 7:20 pm, featuring the green and white colors of Pakistan’s flag. The display symbolized love, unity, and solidarity with Pakistan.

The special lighting was to celebrate the 86th Pakistan Day. The day commemorates the enforcement of Pakistan’s first constitution on March 23, 1956, under the leadership of President Iskander Mirza and Prime Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ali.

The adoption of the constitution was considered a major achievement, leading the government to designate March 23 as a national day, celebrated annually with enthusiasm.

It is noteworthy that Burj Khalifa frequently hosts special light displays featuring national flags and global events, symbolizing international unity and cultural harmony.