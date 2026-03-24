Tarar meets family of stray dog attack victim

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday visited the family of eight-year-old Mehr, who died after a stray dog attack in Township, and announced financial assistance of Rs 500,000 along with employment for the child’s father.

Accompanied by senior political figure Sajida Farooq Tarar, the minister visited the family’s residence in Lahore and offered condolences to the victim’s father, Qaiser Siddiq Masih, and other relatives.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Attaullah Tarar handed over a cheque worth Rs500,000 to the bereaved family and directed authorities to arrange immediate employment for the girl’s father.

The minister also announced the formation of a two-member committee comprising Rafaqat Dogar and Mary Gill to examine the stray dog issue and recommend preventive measures.

He said the committee would appear before the court to clarify the legal position regarding the stay order against killing stray dogs and would also request the court to withdraw the injunction.

Attaullah Tarar said the tragic death had caused deep sorrow and assured that all possible steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in future.

