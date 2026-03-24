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PTI gives list of lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

PTI gives list of lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan
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Summary The list includes the names of Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Zaman, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Fathe Ullah Barqi, Syed Zameer and Raja Mateen.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Tuesday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Zaman, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Fathe Ullah Barqi, Syed Zameer and Raja Mateen. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Salman Akram Raja.

The party lawyers included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Tuesday is the day for the party lawyers and family members to meet the PTI founder.
 

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