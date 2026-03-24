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President approves military awards for 1,989 personnel on Pakistan Day

President approves military awards for 1,989 personnel on Pakistan Day
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Summary The approved awards include 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 100 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 136 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 11 Sitara-i-Basalat, 475 Tamgha-i-Basalat and 130 Imtiazi Sanad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the conferment of military awards upon 1,989 personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces on the occasion of Pakistan Day, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in terms of Article 259(2) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The approved awards include 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 100 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 136 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 11 Sitara-i-Basalat, 475 Tamgha-i-Basalat and 130 Imtiazi Sanad.

In addition, 175 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I, 319 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-II and 620 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-III have also been approved.
 

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Pakistan Day Asif Zardari President Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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