Elimination of TB govt's top public health priority: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan made the elimination of tuberculosis (TB) one of its public health priorities and under a comprehensive strategy, measures were being taken to ensure early diagnosis of the disease, universal access to quality treatment, disease prevention, and patient care.

In a message on World Tuberculosis Day observed on March 24, he said for this purpose, the expansion of modern diagnostic facilities, improvement of the laboratory network, and strengthening of the surveillance system were being done and TB services were being integrated into primary health centers so that continuous treatment could be provided across the country.

He said, “Today, on World Tuberculosis Day, Pakistan, together with the international community, reaffirms its commitment to completely eliminate the treatable and preventable disease of tuberculosis.”

“Even in the present era, TB remains one of the leading infectious diseases and remains a serious health, social and economic challenge for many countries, including Pakistan,” he said adding, “The disease particularly affects the vulnerable and has health, social and economic impacts in the form of poverty, malnutrition and inequality.”

“World TB Day is observed every year to raise public awareness about the impact of the disease and to further intensify efforts to eliminate this epidemic,” he remarked.

He said public participation was essential for the complete elimination of TB. Community health workers, civil society organizations, researchers, and private sector medical institutions were helpful in eliminating social stigma, encouraging timely diagnosis, and ensuring continuity of treatment.

“However, international cooperation, technical partnerships, and sustained global funding are indispensable for the complete elimination of TB,” he observed.

He appealed to all relevant stakeholders, the federal and provincial governments, development partners, universities, private sector, media, and social leaders to further strengthen collective efforts to ensure that no person with TB was left untreated.

