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Five killed as speeding bus collides with car in Sialkot

Five killed as speeding bus collides with car in Sialkot
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Summary The accident occurred at a Pasrur Road in Sialkot where a rashly driven bus hit a car which was parked on the road at the Lakhanpur Stop, killing five persons on the spot.

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – At least five people were killed when a speeding bus collided with a car in Sialkot on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at a Pasrur Road in Sialkot where a rashly driven bus hit a car which was parked on the road at the Lakhanpur Stop, killing five persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodied to a nearby hospital. Police sources informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.
 

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