ATC extends Bushra Bibi's interim bail in Nov 26 protest case

RAWALPINDI(Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court has extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, till April 9 in the November 26 protest case.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, during which Bushra Bibi’s counsel Faisal Malik appeared before the court.

The defense lawyer requested the court to allow Bushra Bibi to join investigations in all cases, stating that police have so far not included her in any investigation.

The court directed that Bushra Bibi be included in investigations in 29 cases in the presence of her husband and legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned the hearing of the GHQ attack case till April 7 without any proceedings.

During the hearing, the video link system between Adiala Jail and the court could not be activated again, preventing further progress.

The court instructed authorities to ensure the system is functional at the next hearing.

The case was heard by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Shireen Mazari appeared before the court, and attendance of other accused also continued.

The court was informed that attendance of the PTI founder was marked via jail record, and out of 119 witnesses, statements of 44 have been recorded so far.

According to the defense counsel, the notification regarding the video link trial has been challenged in the High Court, with further progress expected in the next hearing.