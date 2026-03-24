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Punjab unveils bold measures to combat energy crisis

Punjab unveils bold measures to combat energy crisis
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Summary Punjab plans school closures, fuel rationing, and work-from-home directives amid energy crisis. LED lights and streetlights to be limited, with market hours restricted.

LAHORE (Hasan Raza) - In view of the ongoing energy crisis, major measures have been prepared in Punjab.

The Energy Department has submitted new important recommendations to the provincial government and the Chief Minister.

According to sources, it has been recommended that educational institutions remain closed until April 15.

To ensure fair distribution of petrol and diesel, the introduction of a coupon or digital system has been proposed, along with providing fuel to limited vehicles on specific days.

Sources added that strict work-from-home guidelines have been recommended for private institutions, while a complete ban on unnecessary events has also been suggested. Additionally, an increase in metro and bus services has been proposed.

The recommendations also include plans to switch off LED billboards and decorative lights, operate streetlights in an alternative mode after 10 PM, and further restrict market operating hours to save energy.

 

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Maryam Nawaz Punjab Pakistan

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