PDMA Sindh issues rain alert across Karachi and other districts

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a province-wide alert for rain and strong winds, urging authorities and the public to take precautionary measures.

According to officials, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Sindh on March 25, 26, 28, and 29. Districts likely to be affected include Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Larkana.

PDMA Director General Salman Shah has directed staff to remain on alert with necessary machinery to respond promptly to any emergency. Authorities warned that strong winds and possible hailstorms could damage weak structures and solar panels.

Officials further cautioned that standing crops in various areas may suffer losses, while temperatures are expected to drop. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, while tourists and commuters should exercise caution. Farmers have been urged to take preventive measures to protect their crops.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired a key meeting regarding the expected rains, attended by all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners. The meeting reviewed preparedness for the upcoming spell of rain.

The Chief Secretary directed the entire provincial administration to remain on high alert and ensure advance measures to handle any emergency. He also instructed officials to stay in the field and continuously monitor the situation to promptly address public issues.