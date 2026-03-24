Pakistan marks 86th Pakistan Day in Abu Dhabi with flag hoisting ceremony

ABU DHABI (Syed Mudassar Khushnood) - The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi held a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony with national enthusiasm to mark the 86th Pakistan Day.

The ceremony commenced with Pakistan’s Ambassador, Shafqat Ali Khan, hoisting the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Special messages from the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister were also read out on the occasion.

In his address, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan paid tribute to the long, historic, and sacrifice-filled struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent that led to the creation of Pakistan.

He emphasized that national unity, tolerance, and harmony are essential to overcome current challenges and build a stable, prosperous, and strong Pakistan. He also reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the right to self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the importance of strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its people for their hospitality, support, and opportunities extended to the Pakistani community.

He praised the positive contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development and prosperity, and urged them to fully respect local laws, traditions, and the directives of Emirati authorities.