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FO urges media restraint as diplomatic efforts continue on Middle East crisis

FO urges media restraint as diplomatic efforts continue on Middle East crisis
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Summary Pakistan’s Foreign Office urges media to avoid speculation and await official updates as diplomatic engagement continues on Middle East tensions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has urged media outlets to refrain from speculation regarding ongoing diplomatic engagements, stating that certain aspects of negotiations require discretion to progress effectively.

In an official statement, the spokesperson said that sensitive discussions cannot always be conducted in the public eye, as premature reporting may complicate efforts aimed at resolving complex international issues. Media organisations were advised to rely on verified information and avoid conjecture while diplomatic contacts remain underway.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed that Pakistan continues to follow its long-standing policy of pursuing peaceful conflict resolution through diplomatic means. This approach is being actively applied to the evolving situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, where Islamabad remains engaged with relevant parties through established channels.

According to the statement, confidentiality is often essential during critical phases of negotiations, particularly when multiple stakeholders are involved. The spokesperson noted that measured communication helps maintain the integrity of the process and prevents misunderstandings that could arise from unverified reporting.

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The statement further called on journalists to wait for official announcements regarding any developments or outcomes, underscoring that accurate and responsible coverage is vital during sensitive international engagements.

Pakistan’s commitment to supporting de-escalation and regional stability was reiterated, with officials continuing diplomatic outreach in line with the country’s foreign policy framework. The Foreign Office added that updates will be shared through formal channels when there is substantive progress to report.

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Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Iran Middle East Pakistan

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