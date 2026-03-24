Dar stresses diplomacy as Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with UAE amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has held a key conversation with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, underscoring the critical role of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing current regional tensions, the Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the FO, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in the region, highlighting the necessity of peace and stability. Dar emphasised that immediate de-escalation is essential, stating that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward.”

The discussion also included expressions of deep sorrow over the loss of lives, including three Pakistani nationals, as Pakistan reaffirmed its steadfast solidarity with the UAE. The FO noted that Dar extended Pakistan’s condolences and stressed the shared commitment to supporting victims and affected families during this challenging time.

In addition to the strategic dialogue, both leaders exchanged cordial Eid greetings and agreed to maintain close contact, signalling a continued collaborative approach between Pakistan and the UAE on matters of regional security and cooperation.

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The conversation reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to manage tensions through diplomatic channels, while ensuring that citizens’ safety and bilateral relations remain a priority. The engagement also highlights Pakistan’s active role in promoting stability in the Gulf region and reiterates its commitment to supporting the UAE through coordinated diplomatic efforts.