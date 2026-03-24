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Donald Trump shares PM Shehbaz Sharif's offer to host US-Iran talks

Donald Trump shares PM Shehbaz Sharif's offer to host US-Iran talks
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Summary US President Donald Trump shares PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to host US-Iran talks, underscoring Pakistan’s readiness to support regional peace and facilitate meaningful negotiations.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump shared a tweet from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his social media platform, Truth Social, highlighting Pakistan’s offer to host negotiations aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had stated that Pakistan is fully prepared to host talks if both Iran and the United States consent, and that it would be a matter of pride for the country.

In his statement, the Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s support for ongoing regional and global peace efforts and readiness to host meaningful and productive negotiations. The message tagged US President Donald Trump, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The announcement came as the Pakistani Foreign Office urged media to avoid speculation and await official statements. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi reaffirmed that Pakistan has always been ready to support diplomatic and negotiation efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

 

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