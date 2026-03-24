Federal government reduces office days, implements work-from-home to tackle energy crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has taken key measures under a cost-saving campaign to reduce electricity, fuel, and other operational expenses, including limiting staff in offices.

According to sources, the decisions were prompted by the energy crisis arising from the Middle East (Iran war) and rising oil prices. Government offices will now remain open only from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be holidays. Essential sectors such as banks, hospitals, industry, and agriculture are exempt.

Under the new rules, only 50 percent of office staff will attend in person at a time, while the remaining 50 percent will work from home. The first group will report to the office on the first two days (e.g., Monday-Tuesday) and work remotely on the other days, while the second group will attend on the next two days (Wednesday-Thursday).

Sources added that preparations for the work-from-home model have been completed, and the new schedule will begin tomorrow (Wednesday) in key ministries and departments.