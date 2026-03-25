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Several injured as Tezgam Express derails near Lodhran

Several injured as Tezgam Express derails near Lodhran
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Summary According to sources, the 8-Down Tezgam Express was traveling from Rawalpindi to Karachi when it met with the accident at the Adam Wahan Railway Station near Lodhran.

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Several passengers sustained injuries when four bogies of Karachi-bound Tezgam Express derailed near Lodhran on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the 8-Down Tezgam Express was traveling from Rawalpindi to Karachi when it met with the accident at the Adam Wahan Railway Station near Lodhran.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the accident and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lodhran. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared an emergency in hospitals. According to sources all doctors have been called in to ensure immediate medical assistance for the injured.

Senior railway officials are also heading to the site, while train operations on the affected track have been suspended. Railway officials said that the cause of the accident will be determined after a formal investigation.
 

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