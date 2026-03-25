National Assembly likely to meet on March 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The next session of the National Assembly is expected to be held on March 30. According to sources, the final decision in this regard will be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to parliamentary sources, under the parliamentary calendar, the National Assembly session is scheduled for March 30, 2026. Consultations are ongoing regarding sending the summary to convene the session.

There are differing opinions on calling the session during the austerity campaign. The majority government stance is that the National Assembly session should only be convened in unavoidable circumstances to avoid unnecessary expenses.

On the other hand, the final decision will be made through mutual consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq. However, no official notification has been issued yet and the final date and agenda will be clarified after consultations.

It is worth noting that earlier this month (from March 3 to March 12), the 25th session of the National Assembly was held and was adjourned on March 12. Since then, the next session has not yet been convened.

