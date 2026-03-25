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Propaganda campaign against PM, Field Marshal unacceptable: Tahir Ashrafi

Propaganda campaign against PM, Field Marshal unacceptable: Tahir Ashrafi
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Summary Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s current civil and military leadership had played a key role in promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah and advancing efforts for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that propaganda campaign against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir is unacceptable.

Addressing the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Ulema-o-Mashaikh Convention in Islamabad, Tahir Ashrafi backed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, appreciating their efforts to promote peace and prevent escalation amid ongoing tensions in the Muslim world.

He said that Pakistan’s current civil and military leadership had played a key role in promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah and advancing efforts for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement had helped de-escalate tensions arising from the Iran-Israel-US conflict and related regional developments adding that Pakistan’s role was being widely acknowledged at the international level.

He condemned attempts by hostile elements to spread misinformation and create divisions within Pakistani society through propaganda, particularly on social media.
 

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