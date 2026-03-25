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Trump should be tried for war crimes in International Court of Justice: Hafiz Naeem

Trump should be tried for war crimes in International Court of Justice: Hafiz Naeem
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Summary He said that the United States dreams of ruling the entire world. He said that Israel carried out attacks on Gaza and Iran even during Eid, calling them assaults on humanity.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump should be tried for war crimes in the International Court of Justice.

He said that the United States dreams of ruling the entire world. He said that Israel carried out attacks on Gaza and Iran even during Eid, calling them assaults on humanity.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman further said that the region is facing war-like conditions, which are also harming Pakistan’s economy. He said that all government employees will have to use 1300cc vehicles.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief also said that ending free electricity, petrol, and other benefits of the ruling class would help strengthen the economy.
 

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