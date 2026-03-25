PMD predicts rain, windstorm in several parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and windstorm at scattered places across the country during next 24 hours, with chances of hailstorm at a few locations.

According to the forecast, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Islamabad are likely to receive rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, while isolated rainfall is expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

The department has issued a warning of heavy rain and hailstorm with lightning at isolated places in Balochistan. Similar weather conditions are expected in central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region and Kashmir.

It cautioned that hailstorm and windstorm may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, while heavy rains could trigger flash flooding in central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather is expected with chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm during evening and night hours, along with possible hailstorm at isolated places.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir and adjoining areas.

Punjab is expected to remain partly cloudy, with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm and isolated hailstorm in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and other districts, mainly during evening and night.

In Sindh, partly cloudy weather will prevail, with chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at a few places including Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu and Jacobabad.

Balochistan will also experience partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm in Quetta, Khuzdar, Chaman, Zhob, Gwadar and several other districts, with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm expected.

In Kashmir, partly cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms are expected during evening and night, along with chances of hailstorm, while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain dry and partly cloudy.

