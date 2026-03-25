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PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation amid rising tensions

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation amid rising tensions
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Summary During conversation PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed the regional situation and current developments amid US-Israel-Iran war.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, both leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the region and the impact of ongoing tensions.

They also discussed matters related to regional and global peace, stability, and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.

During the conversation, PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned any attacks targeting the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan would continue to stand firmly alongside Saudi Arabia.

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