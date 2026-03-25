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Karachi weather likely to turn pleasant as light rain, drizzle expected today

Karachi weather likely to turn pleasant as light rain, drizzle expected today
Updated on

Summary The humidity levels in the city currently stand at 84pc.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light rain and drizzle over the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to reach around 32°C.

The minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 24.5°C, the department added.

Officials also noted that humidity levels in the city currently stand at 84 per cent, contributing to a warm and moist atmosphere.
 

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