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Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi amid political developments

Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi amid political developments
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Karachi this week, meeting political and social leaders to discuss city matters, development projects, and key political issues.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sources stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Karachi this week, a trip considered significant in light of recent political developments.

Sources said that following the appointment of a governor from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, this will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Karachi.

During his visit, he is expected to meet the city’s political and social figures.

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The visit will also include meetings with the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor of Sindh, and members of the provincial cabinet, with discussions planned on various issues.

Sources added that talks will cover the overall situation in the city, ongoing development projects, and other important matters concerning Karachi.

 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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