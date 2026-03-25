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Naqvi emphasises swift passport issuance to overseas Pakistanis

Naqvi emphasises swift passport issuance to overseas Pakistanis
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Summary Interior Minister Naqvi prioritizes fast passport issuance for overseas Pakistanis ahead of Spain’s residency scheme; embassies to speed documents and block criminals.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that issuing passports to overseas Pakistanis remained a top priority.

A special meeting chaired by Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Salik Hussain, reviewed progress on securing Spanish resident cards for Pakistanis.

Before the launch of Spain’s registration program to legalize undocumented immigrants, Pakistani citizens will have their passports and other documents issued within a week.

Around 15,000 Pakistanis are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Ministers directed embassies to provide extra staff to passport sections, ensure character certificates are issued swiftly, and block issuance to criminals or wanted individuals.

Pakistani diplomats in Spain provided detailed briefings to support the initiative.
 

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