MQM demands immediate 28th amendment to empower people

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has demanded that political parties immediately bring the 28th Amendment into effect.

During a press conference, MQM Pakistan Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, alongside Mustafa Kamal, Amin Haq, and Anees Qaimkhani, stated that the long-discussed conflict of the past 30–40 years has now reached Pakistan’s doorstep. He praised the government and the armed forces for their role in ending hostilities.

Siddiqui emphasized that MQM supports Pakistan’s efforts toward mediation and negotiations, stating that national defense is the responsibility of the armed forces, but wars affect the entire nation. He noted that in conflict-affected areas, governance should be transferred to the people.

He highlighted that voting rights belong not only to candidates but also to the voters, criticizing hereditary politics and dynastic power.

Siddiqui stated that the 28th Amendment was expected to give Pakistan’s public a meaningful share in governance.

MQM leaders also pointed out that the party has very limited representation nationwide, stressing the need for proactive measures to manage conflicts entering the country.

On economic matters, Siddiqui said steps are being taken amid the crisis, including potential lockdowns, and stressed that citizens should have a say in these decisions. He called on the Prime Minister to fulfill the MQM’s long-standing demand for empowerment, reminding that Pakistan’s constitution exists to protect the rights of its people.