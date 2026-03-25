Punjab govt distributes 20,000 green tractors, boosts agricultural mechanization

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has announced major steps for agricultural development, distributing over 20,000 green tractors to farmers, with an additional 10,000 tractors set to be delivered.

Through the CM High-Tech Mechanization Financing Program, farmers will also have access to wet-and-rice combine harvesters, high-power tractors, and other modern agricultural machinery on easy financing terms.

A total of 30 billion PKR in loans is being provided to farmers and service providers under this program.

Additionally, 5,000 rice super seeders, costing 4 billion PKR, have already been distributed to farmers.

The use of these seeders will reduce the need to burn crop residues, contributing to smog reduction.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that mechanization is helping Punjab’s farmers move toward modern farming practices.

She emphasized that agricultural mechanization will lower production costs and significantly increase per-acre yields.

She urged farmers to adopt modern machinery and abandon outdated and traditional methods for better productivity and sustainability.