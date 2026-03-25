Temporary pause in Operation Ghazab lil Haq against Afghanistan likely to continue, say sources

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – The temporary halt in Pakistan’s Operation Ghazab lil Haq against Afghanistan ended at midnight last night, though Islamabad has signalled that the suspension of operations against Kabul could be extended.

A highly-placed source who is closely following the matter told Dunya News on condition of anonymity that Pakistan may continue this temporary halt in operations on certain “conditions”.

The source clarified that the pause will continue only as long as there are no attacks originating from Afghanistan. If terrorist activities from Afghan territory cease, Pakistan will refrain from taking any action. However, any act of terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan soil will be met with a strong response.

He further stated that another condition for maintaining the temporary ceasefire is the cessation of the formation of terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s operations against Afghanistan are purely defensive and are conducted in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“When groups like TTP (Tehrik Taliban Pakistan) and other militant organisation carry out activities from inside Afghanistan, Pakistan targets their safe hideouts, shelters, and training centers. Therefore as long as there is no action against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan no attack will be carried out,” he said.

Pakistan had announced a temporary pause in operations against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which lasted until midnight of March 24.