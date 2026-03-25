PM Shehbaz reviews plan to boost food exports to Gulf states

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An important review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad to assess measures regarding food supply to Gulf states, Pakistan’s ports, and maritime operations in the context of the current regional situation.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the strategy developed to supply essential food items to Gulf countries and the progress made so far, appreciating the performance of relevant departments and officials.

He directed all concerned authorities to remain in close coordination and ensure that the food security needs of Gulf countries are effectively addressed.

He stated that in light of global supply chain challenges and the prevailing regional situation, it is Pakistan’s responsibility to support Gulf nations’ food requirements, adding that exports should be increased without affecting domestic food availability.

The Prime Minister emphasized strict monitoring of supply and demand, warning that delays in decision-making at the government level will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.

The meeting also directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan to increase flight operations at key airports, including Karachi and Gwadar, along with other major international airports.

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Officials briefed the meeting on steps taken to enhance exports to Gulf countries, stating that a special committee has approved 40 food items, including rice, edible oil, sugar, meat, poultry, powdered milk, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables.

It was further shared that a database of exporters has been prepared, no additional charges will be imposed on the export of vegetables, fruits, and meat, and both air and sea open routes will be utilized. Business-to-business meetings and webinars are also being conducted to strengthen trade ties.

Additionally, Karachi Port and Port Qasim remained fully operational during Eid holidays.

To improve transshipment capacity, off-dock terminals have been allowed to handle cargo, customs regulations have been amended, and transportation charges at ports have been reduced by up to 60 percent.

The meeting was attended by senior federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Haroon Akhtar, along with other senior officials.