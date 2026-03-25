PM Shehbaz meets Bilawal to discuss regional tensions, national security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An important meeting on regional tensions and national security was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also in attendance, along with federal ministers.

During the meeting, discussions were held on measures taken in view of the tense situation in the Middle East, as well as the country’s political situation.

The Prime Minister briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Pakistan’s role regarding the Iran conflict.

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He also informed the chief ministers about the strategy for implementing smart lockdowns in their respective provinces.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr later in the evening.

The meeting will focus on regional tensions and smart lockdown measures.

Sources said the Prime Minister will also brief the President on decisions related to possible mediation between the United States and Iran.