Pakistan announces Hajj flight schedule, first departure on April 18

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has released the official Hajj flight schedule, confirming that the first flight carrying pilgrims will depart on April 18.

According to the ministry, pilgrims have been advised to check their flight details through the Pak Hajj 2026 App, while the information is also available on the ministry’s website.

Under the government Hajj scheme, a total of 468 flights will be operated from across the country. These include 129 flights from Islamabad, 124 from Karachi, 104 from Lahore, 39 from Multan, and 23 from Faisalabad.

Additionally, 18 flights will depart from Quetta, 26 from Sialkot, and 5 from Sukkur.

The ministry has urged intending pilgrims to stay updated through the mobile application for any further announcements regarding their travel arrangements.