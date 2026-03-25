Shehbaz Sharif is our prime minister, KP CM Sohail Afridi tells Trump amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister of Pakistan and we are united in response to any foreign aggression.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday alongside Junaid Akbar and Muzzammil Aslam.

Responding to a question, Afridi said that he would like to tell President Trump that Shehbaz Sharif is Pakistan’s prime minister, adding that Israel and the United States would never want Pakistan to prosper.

He further alleged that no Jewish state would wish to see an Islamic nuclear power progress.

The chief minister also said that only the public has the power to disqualify the PTI founder, vowing that his party would achieve ‘real freedom’ through public support.

Criticising the federal government, Afridi accused it of treating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unfairly, likening its approach to that of a ‘stepmother.’

Also Read: Sohail Afridi reviews youth programmes, stresses skills and startup grants

He said that a planned meeting on financial matters, including the National Finance Commission (NFC), was cancelled without explanation.

He further alleged that decisions affecting the country are being made behind closed doors without transparency, warning that such decisions would impact all of Pakistan rather than a single institution or family.

Afridi also claimed that PTI and its leadership, including the party’s founder and his family members, were facing unprecedented political pressure.

He accused Islamabad of sidelining the KP government and excluding it from key consultations, particularly on measures related to the ongoing energy crisis.

Highlighting broader economic concerns, Afridi said taht Pakistan’s trade deficit has exceeded $20 billion, agricultural growth is declining, and many young people are seeking opportunities abroad.