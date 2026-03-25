Pakistan urges dialogue as PM Shehbaz, Qatar's emir discuss peace and cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on the evolving regional situation, prospects for peace, and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to an official statement, the exchange took place in a cordial atmosphere, with both leaders extending warm greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. The Pakistani premier conveyed his best wishes to the Emir and the people of Qatar, while Sheikh Tamim reciprocated with similar sentiments, reflecting the close ties between the two nations.

The conversation centred heavily on the deteriorating regional security environment, with PM Shehbaz Sharif expressing deep concern over ongoing tensions and conflict. He reiterated Pakistan’s consistent position advocating restraint, urging all parties involved to de-escalate and resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation.

Sharif also strongly condemned recent attacks targeting Qatar and other brotherly Gulf nations, describing the loss of innocent lives as deeply tragic. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected and conveyed his best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s unwavering solidarity, the Prime Minister assured the Qatari leadership and its people of Pakistan’s full support during the challenging period. He praised Qatar’s measured and composed response to the situation, highlighting what he described as remarkable restraint in the face of heightened tensions.

The premier further briefed the Emir on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach aimed at reducing friction in the region. These efforts, he noted, are focused on promoting stability through constructive engagement with all stakeholders.

On his part, Sheikh Tamim appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and proactive diplomatic initiatives aimed at fostering regional peace. He acknowledged Islamabad’s role in encouraging dialogue and welcomed its continued engagement in efforts to ease tensions.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and remain in regular contact as the situation unfolds, underscoring their shared commitment to peace, stability, and enhanced cooperation between the two countries.