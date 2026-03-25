Mental patient drives ambulance from Lahore hospital to Shahdara facility

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a shocking incident, a mental patient drove an ambulance from a mental hospital to Shahdara Hospital, exposing serious administrative negligence.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 5am when hospital staff were reportedly inattentive. The patient took the keys from an office and drove the blood bank ambulance to Shahdara Hospital.

Upon arrival, the patient told hospital staff, “Take my blood,” leaving them stunned. When asked how he got there, he replied that he had driven the vehicle himself.

Sources revealed that the patient has been admitted to the mental hospital since 2022, raising concerns that administrative negligence had put citizens’ lives at risk.

Following the incident, panic spread within the hospital administration, and a four-member inquiry committee has been formed. Authorities have ordered the submission of a report within 24 hours.

The Medical Superintendent of the mental hospital stated that while an inquiry committee has been constituted, the responsibility lies with the Blood Transfusion Authority, claiming its ambulances are not stopped at the hospital gate.