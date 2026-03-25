Punjab deports over 33,000 illegal foreigners amid security crackdown

LAHORE (Muhammad Hassan Raza) - The process of expelling illegally residing foreign nationals has intensified across Punjab, with more than 33,000 individuals deported so far, the majority of them Afghan citizens.

According to official statistics, those deported include 12,565 men, 6,695 women, and 13,760 children. Among them, 10,505 individuals possessed some form of residency documentation, while 11,100 held Afghan Citizen Cards. Additionally, 11,416 completely undocumented individuals were also expelled.

Authorities stated that 349 individuals are currently present at various holding points and are being repatriated in phases. Security remains on high alert across Punjab, with law enforcement agencies ensuring that no illegally residing individuals remain.

Officials emphasized that the operation is being conducted in accordance with international laws, aiming to strengthen the writ of the state and reduce security threats. Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for decades, bearing the impact of wars, instability, and economic crises in Afghanistan.

Over time, authorities argue, the issue has evolved from a humanitarian concern into a security challenge, with reports linking cross-border networks to terrorism, smuggling, and other illegal activities.

The report notes that globally, countries such as the United States and European nations have adopted strict immigration policies, including enhanced border surveillance, biometric monitoring, and zero-tolerance approaches toward illegal entry.

Officials maintain that Pakistan’s current policy aligns with internationally accepted principles, asserting the state’s right to enforce its immigration laws and ensure national security.

However, the large number of women and children among those deported highlights the humanitarian dimension of the issue. Authorities stress that decisions are based on legal and security considerations rather than emotions.

The ongoing deportation drive sends a clear message that Pakistan will enforce the rule of law, eliminate illegal residency, and make no compromise on national security.