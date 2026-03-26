Govt mulls smart lockdown, tightening austerity measures amid energy crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Steps including an implementation of a smart lockdown across the country and further tightening austerity measures are under consideration to deal with fuel crisis germinated from Middle East war, sources familiar with the development told Dunya News here on Wednesday.

The final decision on the proposal will be taken after the consultation with the stakeholders, the sources added.

According to sources, it has been proposed to introduce a hybrid working policy to save energy and fuel.

The proposal recommends adopting a model of three days in the office and two days online for a five-day week in government offices, while a model of four days in the office and two days online for six-day services offices has been recommended.

Along with this, a target has been set to reduce transportation and resource usage by implementing a 50 percent Rota system in offices, and it is proposed to establish a monitoring system for online attendance along with imposing a 65 percent mandatory attendance requirement, while consideration is being given to making weekly audit records mandatory.

Sources said 50 percent online working has also been proposed in private offices and strict restrictions on the use of government vehicles have been imposed, including a three-month fuel recovery and vehicle confiscation for violations.

The use of combine transport has been proposed for senior officers, while a ban on running ACs before 10:30 am and a plan to convert 50 percent of government offices to solar energy within 60 days are also under consideration.

Additionally, it has been proposed to close markets and shopping centres at 9:30pm, limit wedding halls to one dish and 200 people, and limit ceremonies to 10pm.

Consideration is also being given to introducing a computerised collection system along with a 50 percent reduction in electricity and fuel facilities for employees for three months, a 2.5 percent reduction in internet and telephone taxes, a 5 percent additional tax on the purchase and sale of property and vehicles, and a flat Rs50 increase in toll taxes.

In addition, a proposal to reduce railway fares to attract the public to travel by train is also under discussion.