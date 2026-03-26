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PTI leader Aliya Hamza arrested from Lahore

PTI leader Aliya Hamza arrested from Lahore
Updated on

Summary She was wanted by police in multiple cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Organiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aliya Hamza has been arrested in connection with multiple cases registered against her, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Aliya Hamza had traveled to Lahore specifically to celebrate Eid with her family and children when police took her into custody.

Sources said she has been transferred to an unknown location. No official statement has been made by the authorities in this regard.

Aliya Hamza was sentenced to jail by a court for ten years in May 9 riot case, and five years in other cases. The Shadman police station arson case trial involved 19 accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sanam Javed, and Alia Hamza.

 

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