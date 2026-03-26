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PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy agree to accelerate CPEC Phase II

PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy agree to accelerate CPEC Phase II
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Summary PM reiterated the commitment to maintaining close coordination and a sustainable strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in the federal capital, where both sides agreed to accelerate work on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister congratulated the Chinese leadership on the successful convening of the “Two Sessions” and thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their greetings on Pakistan Day.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to advancing CPEC Phase II, the prime minister emphasized enhanced cooperation in agriculture, industrial development, and infrastructure.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong appreciated Pakistan’s economic resilience and reform efforts, while reiterating China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade and investment.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing high-level engagements and agreed to further enhance bilateral contacts as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Discussing the regional situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and stability, and reiterated the commitment to maintaining close coordination and a sustainable strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.
 

Browse Topics
Economic Corridor (CPEC)

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