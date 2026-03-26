Early morning rain brings pleasant weather to Karachi, more showers likely

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Light rain lashed parts of Karachi early Thursday morning, bringing pleasant weather to several areas, particularly in the northern and western parts of the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly weather system is currently affecting the region, with chances of rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds at isolated locations throughout the day.

Officials said rainfall may range from moderate to heavy in some areas.

They also warned that wind speeds could exceed 40 kilometres per hour if thunderclouds intensify.

The Met Office added that no rainfall is expected in the city tomorrow. However, towards the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even hailstorms in parts of the city.

Meanwhile despite repeated alerts from the PMD and the Government of Sindh, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board remains largely inactive, leaving residents across the city grappling with overflowing sewerage and disrupted daily life.

Near Safari Park on University Road, stagnant sewage has persisted for several days, eventually spilling over to NEPA Chowrangi. The resulting congestion has severely affected traffic, making commuting a challenge for local residents.

While in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, both main and internal streets have been submerged in foul water. Prolonged exposure to sewage has damaged roads, creating accident-prone zones and disrupting the city's traffic system.

