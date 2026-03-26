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ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders until May 21

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders until May 21
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Summary The court extended interim bail in more than 230 cases involving the PTI leaders.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has ordered that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not be arrested until May 21.

The order was issued by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain during the hearing of multiple cases against PTI leaders, including those related to the November 26 protest, the Sangjani rally, and demonstrations outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the proceedings, PTI leaders including Umer Niazi, Rauf Hassan, and Azam Swati appeared before the court.

The court extended interim bail in more than 230 cases involving the PTI leaders and directed authorities not to arrest them until May 21. It also instructed both sides to present final arguments at the next hearing.

It is noteworthy that multiple cases have been registered against the PTI leaders at various police stations, including Tarnol, Ramna, Aabpara, and Secretariat police stations.
 

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