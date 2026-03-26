Pakistan's Middle East diplomacy sparks concern in India, says Information Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that there was ‘growing anxiety’ in India over Pakistan’s role in working towards a resolution amid tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s pivotal role amid the ongoing Middle East situation, noting that the international community has recognized the country’s diplomatic efforts. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for strengthening Pakistan’s position on the diplomatic front, while observing that neighboring India appeared unsettled by Pakistan’s achievements.

“Pakistan has emerged as a strong and effective voice on the global stage, and the extraordinary developments witnessed at the Geneva meeting reflect this,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that no political leader is bigger than the country. “Criticism is a democratic right, but the nation’s dignity cannot be compromised. National interest must always come first, and no political party or individual can stand above Pakistan,” he said.

Tarar further stated that Pakistan’s standing has improved due to its recent diplomatic successes and stressed that propaganda against the country is unacceptable. He warned that personal egos and self-interest should never harm national interests and urged those speaking against Pakistan to feel shame.

