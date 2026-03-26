Sufficient petroleum stocks available for April and beyond: Meeting told

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the stock of petroleum products in the country, wherein it was told that the country currently had adequate stocks to meet demand for April and beyond.

Besides reviewing the stock of petroleum products, the meeting also assessed the preparedness in light of the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction over the existing supply position and directed the relevant ministries and all concerned authorities to maintain close coordination, ensure uninterrupted availability, and take all necessary measures to safeguard adequate supply in the coming weeks.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers for petroleum and economic affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, relevant federal secretaries, as well as chief secretaries and senior officials from the provinces.